Killer Kyle Blames Fluoride, Hormones For Anti-ICE Protests

Killer Kyle Rittenhouse blamed the anit-ICEtapo protests on fluoride in the water and hormones. Then he slandered Renee Good without proof.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 11, 2026

Killer Kyle Rittenhouse joined Alex Jones on his InfoWars podcast, so you already know it wasn't going to be a MENSA meeting. They touched base on the execution of Renee Good by an ICE agent, when Rittenhouse spewed a very bizarre conspiracy theory:

During a Friday interview, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told Rittenhouse that liberals were threatening violence after Renee Nicole Good was shot to death by agent Jonathan Ross.

"Honestly, I just think it's all the hormones," Rittenhouse insisted. "Them drinking too much fluoride in their water. And to be completely honest, it's like you see the gay-trans-Antifa movement pushing against people like this."

"And then you see them. They're the first ones to scream. We don't need guns. We're going to take your guns. We don't need a Second Amendment, but they're the ones saying, we're going to use our Second Amendment rights. It's just so hypocritical of them," he continued. "And I encourage every single ICE officer out there, every single American, right? If somebody threatens to kill you, be prepared to defend yourself because they are serious."

Killer Kyle went on to spread a slanderous rumor about Renee Good involving child abuse, but quickly backed off from it, saying he didn't know it was true.

Killer Kyle also went on Xitter to agitate people by saying he should go to Minnesota. I have a few other places I think he should go.

