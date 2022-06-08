Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Blames Media For His Woes

By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 8, 2022

Killer Kyle Rittenhouse goes on Fox to chat with the only person that will still pay him any attention, Tucker Carlson, to whine about how hard his life is now and how it's all the mean old media's fault.

"We're going to make the media pay for what they did to me. They made it hard for me to live a normal life. I can't go out into public. I can't go to the store. It's hard for me to go anywhere without security," Rittenhouse said. "It made it really difficult to be normal."

Rittenhouse also said that it's even difficult for him to go to the dog park. The real spit take comes when he said that the media affected future job opportunities because he's afraid that employers might not want to hire him.

No, Killer Kyle, none of that is the media's fault. The media did not make you cross state lines that fateful night. The media did not force you to pick up an illegally purchased assault type rifle. And the media most definitely did not force you to repeatedly pull the trigger on said weapon, killing two innocent people and injuring a third. You did that all on your own.

And while we're on the subject, KK, the media did not make you miss your senior year of high school, or lie about going to ASU and then lie about going to Texas A&M,

Furthermore, the media did not force you to tweet stupid shit like video of you firing an automatic rifle and then threatening Joe Biden:

Lastly, Killer - may I call you Killer? - if you want to know who is to blame, ask your Momma to go to Walmart and buy you a mirror. Then you will always know whom to blame for your consequences of being a two-time, cold blooded killer.

