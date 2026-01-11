A Former Senior Border Patrol Agent Warned Us What Was Coming

Former Border Patrol officer Jenn Budd used to write some really powerful and perceptive stuff for us, and now that I look back at her work, I wish more people in the media read blogs. If you listen to her interview and read her posts, you will understand a lot more about what's going on. The most important point she makes it that Border Patrol and ICE are the same.

How Border Patrol Manipulates Media

Republicans and the media want you to think there is a crisis at the border. A former Senior Border Patrol agent knows better.

Why Hire More Border Patrol When Illegal Immigration Is Down?

Republicans want to spend billions on hiring surge for CBP when immigration is at an all time low.

My Experience In The Border Patrol: Sexual Assault, Corruption, And Moral Failure

Female Border Patrol Agents are routinely assaulted by their fellow agents.

ICE Building More Private Prisons For Immigrants!

ICE just contracted with private prison company to house more immigrants.

Immigrant Children Celebrate Easter While Armed Border Agents Keep A Watchful Eye

With Trump's immigration crackdowns, more and more families are not able to be together during the holidays.

The Border Patrol Murdered Anastasio. Justice Now Depends On Trump.

Anastacio Hernandez-Rojas was murdered by US Border Patrol in 2010. Now it's up to Trump to deliver justice.

Trump Wasn't Putin's First Puppet

Hungary's President, Viktor Orban, was Putin's test run for Donald Trump.

CA Cops Keeping Dangerous Flower Sellers Off The Street

Cops in Perris, CA are keeping citizens safe from those dastardly lawbreakers

Putin's Pet, Hungary, Deeply Entwined With Trump Administration Officials

Is Hungary helping Putin communicate with Trump administration?