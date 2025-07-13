Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Assaulting A Police Officer

Isaiah Anthony Hodgson, a border patrol agent, was off duty and under the influence in a restaurant in Long Beach, California, when his inner asshole took over:

While at a Shoreline Village restaurant on July 7, Hodgson was allegedly off-duty, intoxicated and armed with a handgun, according to the DA's Office. He is accused of going into the women's restroom, where he approached a woman who saw his handgun and firearm magazine. He reportedly left the restaurant soon after the woman told the manager that he was armed and inside the women's restroom. The Long Beach Police Department responded to the area after a security guard outside of the restaurant allegedly saw Hodgson holding a firearm magazine along with a firearm on his waistband. The security guard asked Hodgson to leave and told him that firearms are not allowed on the property, the district attorney's office says. Officers reportedly observed Hodgson intoxicated and said that as he resisted arrest, he allegedly "became agitated and physical with the officers, injuring one of them," according to the DA's Office.

The news report says that police had to taze Hodgdon before they could put him in custody.

This was not the first time Hodgson displayed dangerous, out-of-control behavior. A few weeks before this incident, Hodgson and some of his ICEtapo buddies were roughing up an elderly Latino janitor in a Walmart parking lot. When a Walmart employee tried to deescalate the situation, the manhandled him, threw him onto the ground and then into a waste canister, before charging him. The victim was able to identify Hodgson after the Long Beach incident.

If convicted in the Long Beach incident, Hodgson faces up to seven years in state prison. The courts need to make an example of Hodgson to make it clear that these domestic terrorists are not above the law. The shame is that the people that really need to be held accountable, those at the top, will remain immune to the consequences they deserve for now.