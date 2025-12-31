2025 Crookie Good Guy - Sandwich Throwing Guy!

One of the best stories of the year was when Sandwich Throwing Guy was not only made into a meme, but when he was exonerated in a trial that should not have happened.

Sean Dunn was tried and found not guilty by a jury in Washington, DC. His crime? Sacrificing his footlong sub by hurling it at a federal officer that was occupying DC under the order of (not a King) Trump. Jeanine Pirro was so upset she had to open a 2nd box of wine before dinner.

For details (and a very punny post) reheat this meaty sandwich and relive the happiness you felt when you took the first bite into this joyous story.

Sean Dunn: A True Hero (Sandwich) - you win a Crookie Good Guy of the Year for 2025!