Crookie Good Guy Award: Jim Acosta

Every year Crooks and Liars selects a short list of "Good Guys" and the much feared "Bad Guys". My top choice for this year is CNN's Jim Acosta, a reporter who literally took Sarah Slanders and the White House to COURT after they pulled his press pass for asking too many direct and hard hitting questions.

Directly following the press pass revocation, CNN put out this blistering statement: They stated that the pass wall pulled "in retaliation for his challenging questions at today's press conference. In an explanation, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders lied. She provided fraudulent accusations and cited an incident that never happened. This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better. Jim Acosta has our full support."

The "explanation" Sarah Slanders provided was that Acosta had "plac[ed[ his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable."

The video Slanders circulated on social media had been altered by the whackjobs at Infowars, both in speed and coloration. It was debunked almost instantly and Jim Acosta, never one to back down from a fight, took the White House to court and won.

Jim returned to the White House as soon as the ruling came down, triumphant.

For keeping up the fight for the First Amendment and providing exceptional journalism in 2018 (and many years prior), Jim Acosta is the winner of the 2018 Crookie "Good Guy" Award.

CONGRATULATIONS, Jim!