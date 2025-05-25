Crazy Grandpa Rants At West Point Graduation To Hostage Audience

Sporting a "Make America Great Again" baseball hat thingie, Donald J. Trump offered a commencement speech at West Point for the graduates, and it was weird. At least we know that Donald is bilingual since he started talking in Potato about trophy wives and yachts.

"A trophy wife," he said. "It didn't work out too well, but it doesn't, that doesn't work out too well, I must tell you."

"A lot of trophy wives doesn't work out, but it made him happy for a little while at least," he continued while the graduates remained silent. "But he found a new wife, he sold his little boat, he got a big yacht, he had one of the biggest yachts anywhere in the world."

"He moved for a time to Monte Carlo, and he led the good life, and time went by, and he got bored, and 15 years later, the company that he sold to called him, and they said the housing business is not for us," he said. "You have to understand when Bill Leavitt was hot, when he had momentum, he'd go to the job sites every night, he'd pick up every loose nail, he'd pick up every scrap of wood."

"If there was a bolt or a screw laying in the ground he'd pick it up and he'd use it the next day and put it together a house," he added.

He's talking about real estate mogul William Levitt, who died in 1994. Leavitt died in debt, and somehow, Trump tied him into his speech at West Point to an audience that remained silent. Levitt built suburban communities called Levittown. The developments helped to address the post-war housing shortage, but they were criticized for their homogeneity and racial segregation.

This man hurts my brain.

