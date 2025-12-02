Trump's Brain Turns Into Mush At Cabinet Meeting In Front Of The World

During a White House Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump wished "everybody a great holiday week," and from there, it got worse as the president's brain turned into peanut butter in front of the world. The entire meeting was pure lunacy, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's misspelled nameplate. This would be funny if it were in a movie with a name, like Idiocracy, for example, but it's real life. Somehow.

"But you always find something new, like, is he in good health?" the 79-year-old president said. "Biden was great, but is Trump in good health? I sit here, I do four news conferences a day, I ask questions from very intelligent lunatics, you people."

"I always get, I give the right answers, there's never a scandal, there's never a problem, I give you answers that solve your little problems," he falsely said. "You go back and you can't find anything, but you do, you do stories about Biden was in wonderful health."

"The guy didn't do a news conference for eight months," he continued. "If I go one day, I had one day where I didn't do a news conference, there's something wrong with the president. You people are crazy."

"I'll let you know when there's something wrong," he said. "There will be someday. That's going to happen to all of us. But right now, I think I'm sharper than I was 25 years ago, but who the hell knows."

What in the MAGA hell is he talking about? If he's not aware of the scandals saturating his administration, then he's got severe mental issues, and we already know that his mental and physical health is declining. Why? Because we have eyes, that's why. And the wannabe king spoke of "your little problems."

Jake Tapper, are you catching any of this or are you waiting on a new book deal?

And because Trump now has only MAGA-friendly press covering his meetings, there wasn't one person in the room with a spine to ask him what the fuck he's talking about. Trump's never faced consequences, starting with his father's bailouts. This unchecked behavior is the core of the problem with Donald J. Trump.

On an aside, what's going on with his nose? And of course he fell asleep:

I'm not sure he's going to make it, folks. Eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/eneNreTdpB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025