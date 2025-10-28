Trump's Brain Turns Into Pudding In Front Our Troops In Japan

Donald J. Trump spoke to our troops in Japan as if he were holding a rally, even though the military is supposed to be nonpartisan. The septuagenarian president fabricated numbers, pushed his big lie about the 2020 election, falsely claimed that "grocery prices are way down," told the troops to "go out and buy a Toyota," called out the "fake news," and falsely claimed that Biden said he used to be a pilot. And that's the short list. He also launched an incoherent rant about the "Golf of America" as he quickly moved from topic to topic.

"Gulf to what is now known as the Gulf of America," he said to his captive audience. "Is it nice? They say it now routinely. I heard the news today, the Gulf of America weather is one."

"They don't say it with a smile," he continued. "It's called the Gulf of America. How did that happen? Right."

"And it took me, you know, for many years, I said, why is it called the Gulf of Mexico when we seem to have the show?" he said. "Well, we do. We have 92% of the shoreline.

"So I said, you know, when we make it back, not if, when too big to rig, we made it too big to rig," he continued. "I said, get out and vote too big to rig. Make it that way. I said, I'm going to change it. And one of the first things I did is I changed it. Nobody could even fight it. They tried."

"We got sued all over the place," he said. "We won every suit. And it's now officially the Gulf of America. Isn't that nice?"

"But our sailors have written honor, greatness, and triumph into the pages of history," he added. "So what you're doing is incredible. And it's an incredible time for our country on gun decks and flight decks and torpedo rooms and cockpits. The men and women of the Navy have poured out their blood, sweat, and tears to defend."

If any of us launched bizarre rants like that, our loved ones would be checking into facilities where we could get the proper care we need. You don't give someone this deranged the nuclear codes, but here we are. Jake Tapper, did you catch any of this?