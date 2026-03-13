Ben Shapiro Pretends Anti-War MAGA ‘Fundamentally Misunderstood’ Trump

Ben Shapiro clapped back at Joe Rogan for voicing disgust with Donald Trump’s war against Iran. Media Matters caught Shapiro calling it “wild” for Rogan to say Trump’s latest war is endless “because we are less than two weeks into the war, and it's not going to last probably more than another two weeks.” We’ll see about that. It’s all too reminiscent of the "brief," 8-year Iraq war.

Shapiro claimed Rogan is wrong about MAGA supporters feeling betrayed. He said a new YouGov/Economist poll found that 91% of MAGA supporters approve of Trump’s handling of Iran and 83% of Republicans overall. That may be true, but let’s see how they all feel if Americans keep coming home wounded or in caskets, oil prices keep soaring and the whole world becomes even more dangerous and unstable.

“No one is feeling betrayed unless they fundamentally misunderstood President Trump's foreign policy from the get-go,” Shapiro added.

Actually, it’s Shapiro who seems to have fundamentally misunderstood. “Trump’s successful 2024 campaign to return to power was predicated in large part on how he hadn’t started any wars in his first term,” NBC News reported, with multiple examples of his anti-war messaging.

Oh, and last I checked Shapiro never spent a single second serving his country, much less endangering himself for it. But hey, Ben it may not be too late!