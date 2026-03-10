Ben Shapiro Defends Trump's Murder Of 160 Iranian Children

The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro calmly described the killing of 160 girls in Iran by US forces as simply collateral damage and if you take issue or disagree then you're an American hater too.

Don't you love how these scumbags turn back any criticism of Trump and his administration's actions into not loving America enough?

SHAPIRO: A lot of Trump's critics today are pointing out this tragic incident with an Iranian school at which 160 girls were killed. That is indeed tragic and it's terrible. And it's also called collateral damage in war. It is unclear at this point whether the munitions were American or Iranian, we'll find out. Here is the point. Do you really believe that the Trump administration knew there were girls at a school and they decided to hit it with a tomahawk? Do you really believe that? If you do, you hate not only Trump but America, truly, because that is a scurrilous lie.

Certainly the criticisms directed at the Trump administration are not because anyone thought Trump targeted the girls purposefully. Although with Whiskey Pete in charge, anything is possible. Their deaths are a direct result of Trump underhanded attack on Iran.

Shapiro's sociopathic defense of Trump will not change that fact.

War is hell and atrocities happen by accident as well as on purpose. That's why you don't start a war on a whim or being pressured by an ally because of the actions they will take.

Citing "collateral damage" or unintended consequences doesn't absolve you of the responsibility for your actions.

160 girls are still dead. It's tragic and it was unavoidable.

Many more innocent civilians will die.

Criticizing Trump over the Iran war is not only pro-American, it's our civic duty,