Of Course Trump Is Promoting Iranian Genocide Through Fox News

Trump is actively promoting a threatened genocide against Iran through the media by calling Fox News host Brett Baier and telling him if Iran doesn't negotiate a deal, "there is going to be an attack like they have not seen."

His attack is supposed to take place at 8 PM EST.

Why is Trump calling into Fox News at all during a time of war?

This is utter madness.

Baier joined America's Newsroom to discuss JD Vance's electioneering for Victor Orban and Trump's plan to wipe out Iran.

Host Bill Hemmer asked whether there is any diplomacy between the US and Iran.

BAIER: More importantly, how does the president see it? But I just got off the phone with the president, and he called, and I said, listen, if you were to put odds on it, what were the odds that this is going to end up being a negotiated deal? He said he wasn't going to put odds on it, but he said 8 p.m. is happening. That's what he said. He said if we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen. Now he's sticking to that at this point. Now, he said, if negotiations move forward today and there is something concrete, that could change. But at this hour, he didn't want to put odds on it, but he said it is moving forward with the plans that we have.

This is cray-cray.

"He says he doesn't want to do it, but he is at this hour sticking to it and saying it might be likely if they don't come to the table," Baier said.

With so many MAGA influencers coming out against Trump's war with Iran, and even calling for his removal from office, I think Trump does want to do it.

I think Donald wants to give the green light for an extinguish-level event because it would be a point in history that will live on in infamy. He thinks it'll live on famously, because he's delusional.

The image that came to my mind was Charlton Heston at the end of Planet of the Apes.