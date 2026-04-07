'Total Cuckoo Town': Alex Jones Fears Nuclear War Sparked By Trump Dementia

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones warned that President Donald Trump could use nuclear weapons on Iran because he is a "dementia risk."

"Hands down, in my 32 years on air, nothing has ever even come close to how much danger we're in and the insanity of what's unfolding and the nightmare that Trump has become," Jones asserted on Monday after Trump suggested he could destroy all of Iran in a single night. "Madness of King George the Third, 25th Amendment, whatever you want to call it. If you look at the foreign control of Israel, if you look at him changing stories every time."

"All of this is insane. No real objective. They told him it would fall," he said of Iran. "Trump threatens to take out. This is a quote: the entire country of Iran tomorrow night, military planning underway. How do you take out an entire country? Now, we have the backdrop of the neocon mouthpieces that he says, listen to, saying use nukes."

"I think there's a good chance because Israel threatened Trump, this is confirmed, that they would nuke 37 days ago, if Trump didn't do this. Then they went in because Trump had finally listened and wasn't going to do it. It's a tug of war. And he thought it would be quickly over. This is existential to life on this planet. He's doubling down, he's gambling, like he's a degenerate gambler at the craps table."

According to Jones, Trump was "total cuckoo town."

"They're floating nuclear. And they're so crazy, who knows?" he exclaimed. "Not saying, notice, you don't hear [Trump adviser] Roger Stone. Where's Roger Stone for a week plus? Can't even go on air. He's so freaked out. These people have had hour-long conversations with Trump."

"He's all over the map!" Jones added.