Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones proclaimed Donald Trump's actions prove he's like an old broken down lawnmower that smoking and on fire and is now useless and needs to be replaced, after Donald declared war on Iran.

Jones spent a lot of time trying to deny he was ever part of the MAGA movement, but rather just a supporter of the many horrible things Trump believed in, like America First.

JONES: And then if Trump, at the end, starts going sideways, it's like you got a lawnmower you mow the yard with for 10 years. And then one day the engine blows, and it's cheaper just to get a new one than to replace the motor. You're, like, sad about the lawnmower that the engine blew up, but you just put it out at the curb. You know, when they do the trash pickup once a year for, you know, appliances and stuff, and you put the old refrigerator out there and the old lawnmower. No, you were a good lawnmower. Bye-bye. It's like I'm not mad that I had the lawnmower and cut the grass and did all this, and now the lawnmower's broken. Right now black smoke's coming out of the lawnmower, and it's sputtering, and it's on fire. So I think this lawnmower's probably done.

This isn't just a disagreement on Trump's war with Iran.

Alex Jones is making the case Trump is a broken down, useless, malfunctioning garden tool, that's broken and unfixable and ready for the garbage dump.

That is priceless.