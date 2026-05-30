WOMP: Kennedy Center Must Remove Trump's Name

Donnie is not taking this news well at all.
WOMP: Kennedy Center Must Remove Trump's Name
By Red PainterMay 30, 2026

Womp, womp. Donald Trump’s latest courtroom hearing ended the way so many of them do: with a judge saying, “Absolutely not,” before handing him another very embarrassing public loss.

The Kennedy Center, where Trump apparently thought slapping his name on things was still a functioning business model instead of a warning label, has two weeks to remove his name. I am ready to drive down with my personal chisel.

This is a particularly stinging ruling, as we all know Trump LOVES nothing more than slapping his name on things. His name IS his brand. After all, he has put his name on steaks, casinos, airlines, vodka, and a university that definitely was not a university.

Trump’s sycophants immediately declared the decision political persecution by an activist, Democrat judge.

They will probably appeal. Trump is also threatening to "transfer" the Kennedy Center back to Congress. I think Congress would be fine with that, to be honest.

Whiny.

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