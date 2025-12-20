Kennedy Center Board Member: Name Change Was Not Unanimous!

On Thursday, for the Epstein distraction du jour, the Trump administration made a grandiose statement that the Kennedy Center board voted unanimously to debase the center by changing the name to Pedo Kennedy Center.

Guess what! Those dots on Leavett's lips might not be filler pockmarks; they could be flecks of the bullshit she just spewed, according to Rep. Joyce Beatty:

I'm Congresswoman Joyce Beatty. I'm sitting here in my Congressional office in Washington, D.C., just ending a call with the Kennedy Center, where I serve as an ex-officio member. I am bringing this to you live today because what you may hear is that there was a unanimous vote to rename the Kennedy Center, the Trump Center.

Be clear, I was on that call, and as I tried to push my button to voice my concern, to ask questions, and certainly not to vote in support of this, I was muted. Each time I tried to speak, I was muted. Participants were not allowed to voice their concerns who were online. Yet, it was said at the end, it was a unanimous vote. Clearly, the Congress has a say in this.

This center, the Kennedy Center, was created by the Congress. I think it's important for us to know that this is just another attempt to evade the law and not let the people have a say. As a strong supporter of the arts, as someone during my entire time here in Congress, I have participated in the Kennedy Center's programs, and I salute all the artists who have performed there.