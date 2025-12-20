Kennedy Center Board Member: Name Change Was Not Unanimous!

SHOCKER: Trump admin caught in another lie! The vote to debase the Kennedy Center was not unanimous after a member was forcibly muted.
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 20, 2025

On Thursday, for the Epstein distraction du jour, the Trump administration made a grandiose statement that the Kennedy Center board voted unanimously to debase the center by changing the name to Pedo Kennedy Center.

screenshot_2025-12-18_195141

Guess what! Those dots on Leavett's lips might not be filler pockmarks; they could be flecks of the bullshit she just spewed, according to Rep. Joyce Beatty:

I'm Congresswoman Joyce Beatty. I'm sitting here in my Congressional office in Washington, D.C., just ending a call with the Kennedy Center, where I serve as an ex-officio member. I am bringing this to you live today because what you may hear is that there was a unanimous vote to rename the Kennedy Center, the Trump Center.

Be clear, I was on that call, and as I tried to push my button to voice my concern, to ask questions, and certainly not to vote in support of this, I was muted. Each time I tried to speak, I was muted. Participants were not allowed to voice their concerns who were online. Yet, it was said at the end, it was a unanimous vote. Clearly, the Congress has a say in this.

This center, the Kennedy Center, was created by the Congress. I think it's important for us to know that this is just another attempt to evade the law and not let the people have a say. As a strong supporter of the arts, as someone during my entire time here in Congress, I have participated in the Kennedy Center's programs, and I salute all the artists who have performed there.

Well, that certainly sounds plausible. It would fit the Trump administration's modus operandi like a glove.

Thank you, Rep Beatty, for having the courage to call out the Trump administration on their lies.

