Ohio Republicans Hurt Jim Jordan's Fee Fees

Rep Jim Jordan and his allies are crying big crocodile tears because it's being reported that the Ohio Senate Republicans are proposing to redistrict Jordan's seat so that he will be up against Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio.

Fox News reports, "Kevin Eichinger, a spokesperson for the Jordan campaign, suggested the proposed map was an attempt to draw the congressman out of his seat. "John Boehner tried to draw Mr. Jordan out 10 years ago. It didn't work then. It won't work now," Eichinger said. "Mr. Jordan is running for reelection."

Another congressional map. This one is from the Ohio Senate GOP @nbc4i https://t.co/VgFImcjBue pic.twitter.com/W2iUBVIr37 — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) November 3, 2021

Apparently Jordan doesn't like any competition at all.

I'm sure Fox News and Newsmax would offer him a job if he lost his seat.