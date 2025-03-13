FBI Freezes Assets Of Climate Grant Recipients For Fraud

Slimy little Kash Patel is moving to criminalize groups like Habitat for Humanity and freeze their assets for receiving grants from the EPA under the Biden administration. Every damn day, it's another round of "catch me if you can" with these unconstitutional bastards. Via the New Republic:

Citibank revealed in a court filing Wednesday that it was told to freeze the groups’ bank accounts at the FBI’s request. The reason? The FBI alleges that the groups are involved in “possible criminal violations,” including “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

“The FBI has told Citibank that recipients of EPA climate grants are being considered as potentially liable for fraud. That is, the Trump administration wants to criminalize work on climate science and impacts,” the Capitol Hunters account wrote Wednesday on X. “[A]n incoming administration not only cancels federal grants but declares recipients as criminals. All these grantees applied under government calls FOR ENVIRONMENTAL WORK, were reviewed and accepted. Trump wants to jail them.“

The Appalachian Community Capital Corporation, The Coalition for Green Capital, and the DC Green Bank are just some of the nonprofits being targeted.

“This is not fraud. This is targeted harassment,” Capital Hunters continued. “The idea of criminalizing community climate work wouldn’t have originated at the FBI - it likely comes from EPA director Lee Zeldin, who today cut all EPA’s environmental justice offices, which try to reduce pollution in poor and minority communities.”