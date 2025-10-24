Kash Patel Ignores Epstein Files, Goes After NBA Gambling

Earlier today Kash Patel and the FBI arrested 31 people for illegal gambling, fraud and insider information in the NBA.

Since so much money has flooded into professional sports after the Supreme Court ruling legalized gambling, it's not a shock to see more and more of these arrests take place.

One of the most shocking names to show up was Chauncey Billups, the head coach at Portland Trailblazers who was arrested as a "face card" or a rope, luring in whales to be fleeced by rigged games.

Patel is so clueless that he believes the US public supports cheaters like this and said he expected to take heat. If anything, sports fans hate cheating and rigging sports events.

"It's not popular to go after some of the defendants that we went after today, but justice is served blindly.," Patel said looking as uncomfortable as usual.

If justice is served blindly, why won't Patel release the Epstein files?

The MAGA cult is furious about the Epstein cover-up as much as anyone.