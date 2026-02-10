'Outrageous': GOPer Calls For Investigation Over Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance attracted approximately 135 million viewers, including a lot of MAGA folks as well as their hero Donald Trump. For some reason, Rep. Andy Ogles appears to have been looking for gay porn during the halftime performance, and now he wants to see the manager!

Ogles, a Tennessee Republican, shared a letter on the Bad App Monday night directed to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. In it, he demanded an urgent investigation into the NFL and NBCUniversal regarding their alleged advance awareness and endorsement of what he characterized as a performance filled with sexually suggestive lyrics and movements.

In his social media post, Ogles described the halftime show as inappropriate content and asserted it contained explicit portrayals of same-sex intimacy, provocative dancing by women, and Bad Bunny engaging in vulgar gestures and movements. He further claimed the performer's predominantly Spanish lyrics celebrated acts he deemed morally objectionable.

So, Ogles had the lyrics translated. Sounds like he's a Big Bunny fan!

"Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air," Ogles wrote. "And if that weren't outrageous enough, the performance's lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities. These flagrant, indecent acts are illegal to be displayed on public airways."

Ogles contended that it was extremely unlikely the NFL and NBC were unaware of what the performance would include beforehand. He asked the House committee to investigate how much executives and producers knew about the songs' content and the planned dance routines, what internal vetting and translation procedures were followed, and whether protective measures—including delay mechanisms and content oversight protocols—were appropriately implemented or deliberately bypassed.

Wow, wait until he hears about the leader of his party, an adjudicated rapist, who is embedded in the largest, smuttiest, darkest child sex-trafficking case in history. That will blow his mind! He would really want to investigate that, right?

Bless his heart.