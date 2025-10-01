Of Course! Right Freaking Out Over Bad Bunny At Super Bowl

Three things: The NFL loves money, Bad Bunny has been the world's most-streamed artist on Spotify for three consecutive years, and Greg Kelly is a doofus.

GREG KELLY: So you heard about this guy, Da Bunny, is that his name?

Bad Bunny.

Bad, bad Bunny.

He's the Super Bowl attraction.

He's going to play the Super Bowl halftime show.

I remember in the 1990s, they once had a great big 50th anniversary of Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

Snoopy and Charlie Brown, now we have Da Bunny, who hates America, hates President Trump, hates ice, hates the English language.

He's just a terrible person.

Let's see here.

There was the issue of like effing ice could be outside my concert.

Oh yeah, it was cancelling concerts because of, and it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about.

Well, anyway, I'm very concerned about this guy showing up at the Super Bowl.

It's yet another reason to not watch football.

It stinks.

Roger Goodell and all those criminals, they can have their money.

Boycott it. Read a book. Don't watch. I'm serious. NFL, "no freaking life."