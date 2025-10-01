Of Course! Right Freaking Out Over Bad Bunny At Super Bowl

Greg Kelly is one of many right-wing freakouts who refuse to accept Puerto Ricans as Americans.
By Frances LangumOctober 1, 2025

Three things: The NFL loves money, Bad Bunny has been the world's most-streamed artist on Spotify for three consecutive years, and Greg Kelly is a doofus.

GREG KELLY: So you heard about this guy, Da Bunny, is that his name?

Bad Bunny.

Bad, bad Bunny.

He's the Super Bowl attraction.

He's going to play the Super Bowl halftime show.

I remember in the 1990s, they once had a great big 50th anniversary of Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

Snoopy and Charlie Brown, now we have Da Bunny, who hates America, hates President Trump, hates ice, hates the English language.

He's just a terrible person.

Let's see here.

There was the issue of like effing ice could be outside my concert.

Oh yeah, it was cancelling concerts because of, and it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about.

Well, anyway, I'm very concerned about this guy showing up at the Super Bowl.

It's yet another reason to not watch football.

It stinks.

Roger Goodell and all those criminals, they can have their money.

Boycott it. Read a book. Don't watch. I'm serious. NFL, "no freaking life."

They're all upset because an extremely popular artist refused to tour in the US over ICE fears. Oh, and he's Puerto Rican, which means, of course, that he carries a UNITED STATES PASSPORT.

Brent Terhune outdoes Greg Kelly, though:

Bad Bunny

Brent Terhune (@brentterhune.bsky.social) 2025-09-29T22:04:38.870Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon