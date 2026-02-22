Warren: 'This Money Needs To Go Back To The American People'

Sen Elizabeth Warren spoke with CNN's Kaitlan Collins about the SCOTUS ruling on Trump's tariffs. She didn't mince any words:

WARREN: Well, let's be clear. It should not just go to a handful of giant corporations who have the legal capacity to go in and sue the federal government. In that case, they win twice. That is, that they get the tariff refund, but they also got the higher prices when they pass those tariff costs along. This money needs to go back to the American people. You know, the studies are out there now. They show that the American people are the ones who actually paid the cost. And yeah, we've done refunds before. This is an opportunity to give this money back to the American people, and right now it is the responsibility of the Treasury Department to sit down and work out a plan to give that money back to American families. This is not rocket science. Give them back the money. You know how much you took in. You know that American families paid for it; give them back the money.

COLLINS: I don't believe you voted for the president's Supreme Court picks. But I wonder what you made of his attacks today, particularly on Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, saying that they're an embarrassment to their families.

WARREN: They were totally out of line. Excuse me, the president's comments were not a temper tantrum, and they did not respect the fact that these were jurists who applied the law as it is written. I get it, Donald Trump doesn't like how something came out, he thinks no rules apply to him. he thinks there are no constraints on his power. But he is wrong. We still live in a democracy. We still abide by the Constitution of the United States, and the disrespect that he showed by a personal attack on each of the justices shows just how out of touch Donald Trump is and how much he thinks he is king of this country, king of the world, and he is fundamentally wrong. People across this country are showing it. They're showing him in Minneapolis. They're showing him like Governor Pritzker is in Illinois. They are showing him that people are willing to stand up and say no, even you, Donald Trump, have to follow the law. That's the most important part of what happened today. He can have a temper tantrum, but it doesn't change the fact that the ruling holds. and donald trump has now been ruled to have taken this money illegally from the American people. And that means he needs to give it back to them.