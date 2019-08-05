Elizabeth Warren: 'This Is Ultimately About People Who Make Money From Guns'

CNN's Don Lemon introduced Sen. Elizabeth Warren to talk about the third mass shooting in a week.

"You know, the House has passed sweeping gun control bills, a sweeping gun control bill with bipartisan support in February which would require universal background collection. Why hasn't majority leader Mitch McConnell moved it forward?" he asked.

"Because majority leader McConnell is not working for the American people. He's working for the NRA. He's working for the gun manufacturers," she said.

"The gun manufacturers don't want to see any legislation passed because it will bite into their bottom line. This is just one more example of the corruption in Washington. A Washington that works great for drug manufacturers, for gun manufacturers, for giant oil companies, but just doesn't work for anyone else. This is a real crisis in our democracy. People want to see change but right now, Mitch McConnell, the Republicans, they're not going to let it happen."

"Let's talk more about the NRA. We've seen grassroots movements, the Parkland teens, parents from Sandy Hook trying to break the stranglehold the NRA has over Congress. Why aren't all these deaths more powerful than the NRA?" Lemon asked.

"Well, I think it's partly about leadership in Washington. Right now, we certainly don't have a president on the side of gun safety and trying to keep our people safe. We have a president that's pulling in exactly the opposite direction," she said.

"He's made it clear that he's right there in league with the NRA and be clear, this is not just NRA and their members. This is NRA as financed by the gun manufacturers. This is ultimately about money, people who make money from selling all of those guns. That's what it is that we have to focus on. But it doesn't mean we can't make change.

"Look, here's how I see it. When I get elected, I'm going to do two things that I think are really important. The first one is, I'll do by executive action everything that can be done. That means we can strengthen background checks, for example. There's a lot that we can do, we can strengthen ATF. We can make changes. The boyfriend loophole. We can close it up. I'll do all those things I can do by myself. But I will also lead from the White House.

She pointed out how many groups have been mobilizing to fight guns.

"The ones you mentioned also, Mothers of The Movement, Moms Demand Action. the kids' March for Our lives. all of the groups that push from the other direction. And I will call to get rid of the filibuster on Day One. When Mitch McConnell tries to block action, we should be able to do this with a simple majority vote to get what the American people want us to do.

"You know, you have to remember six years ago, the United States Senate voted by 54 to 46 to increase background checks and put some other sensible gun safety legislation in place. It was bipartisan. Democrats and Republicans, the vote was 54-46. But because of the filibuster, it failed. We simply can't do that any more. So for me, this is about making structural change. The kind of change that will let us get through the gun legislation that we need to keep our children safe."

Yes, it's about money. But it's also about the money Russians have been laundering through the NRA to keep the GOP in the majority, and #MoscowMitch McConnell will hold on with his dying breath to stay in power.