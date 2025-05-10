Press Sec Leavitt Tells A Whopper About Firing Librarian Of Congress

The Trump administration is pretending that Carla Hayden, the just-fired Librarian of Congress lost her job because she was promoting “inappropriate books for children.” But the Library of Congress is a research library that has NOTHING to do with promoting books, children’s or otherwise. You have to be 16 or older just to use it.

Hayden was appointed to her position by then-President Barack Obama in 2016. Her term would have expired next year. But Trump and his white supremacist puppet masters, Elon Musk and Stephen Miller, felt an urgent need to be rid of Hayden now. She also just happens to be the first Black person and first woman to hold the job.

The administration was in such a hurry, it couldn’t even be bothered to come up with a real reason. Hayden was fired via email by Trent Morse, deputy director of presidential personnel, on Thursday. He merely stated, “On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as the Librarian of Congress is terminated effective immediately.”

It turns out Hayden had been under attack from a group called American Accountability Foundation. The Associated Press reported the group has “vowed to root out those standing in the way of Trump’s agenda.” It has accused Hayden and other library leaders of “promoting children’s books with ‘radical’ content and literary material authored by Trump opponents.

“The current #LibrarianOfCongress Carla Hayden is woke, anti-Trump, and promotes trans-ing kids,” AAF said on its X account earlier Thursday, just hours before the firing was made public. “It’s time to get her OUT and hire a new guy for the job!”

Apparently, some far-right group pointing a finger at a woman with a long, distinguished career is all the “evidence” the Trump White House needs to fire someone, then regurgitate the accusation.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is either clueless about what the Library of Congress does or she was so desperate to come up with any excuse for the firing that she grasped at the nearest MAGA straw she could find. Or both.

On Friday, as a gold cross dangled ostentatiously around her neck, Leavitt was asked by a reporter why Hayden had been fired. “There were quite concerning things that she had done at the Library of Congress in the pursuit of DEI and putting inappropriate books in the library for children,” Leavitt claimed.

A look of smug defiance came over her face as she quickly called on the next reporter.