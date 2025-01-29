About WH Press Sec Leavitt's Condom Lies. Yes, Condom Lies

It's the first time White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took the podium for the first time. And then she made the claim that "fifty million dollars of federal money was spent on condoms going to Gaza"

Sure, this lie was easily debunked. But lying is her JOB, and she's got a talent for it.

Leavitt's first presser was a monumental fail as she tried to wave away the confusion surrounding Trump's disastrous halting of all federal aid. She is a smooth liar, but her attempts to lie for Trump are as ridiculous as those from SNL's favorite punching bag, Sean Spicer. Sean eventually admitted he lied.

She claimed Trump signing an Executive Order was notice enough for organizations to grasp how they were affected by them was mind-numbing.

Q: Why oppose this pause with so little notice? Why not give organizations more time to plan for the fact that they are about to lose, in some cases, really crucial federal funding, at least for a period of time? LEAVITT: There was notice. It was the executive order that the president signed. There's also a freeze on hiring, as you know, a regulatory freeze, and there's also a freeze on foreign aid. And this is, again, incredibly important to ensure that this administration is taking into consideration how hard the American people are working, and their tax dollars actually matter to this administration. You know, just during this pause, Doge and OMB have actually found that there was $37 million that was about to go out the door to the World Health Organization, which is an organization, as you all know, that President Trump, with the swipe of his pen and that executive order, no longer wants the United States to be a part of. So that wouldn't be in line with the president's agenda.

Please tell us more lies,

The entire country was confused, and so was the Trump administration, which was forced to backtrack on most things they froze.

LEAVITT: Doge and OMB also found that there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza. That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money. So that's what this pause is focused on, being good stewards of tax dollars.

If this sounded preposterous, it was.

Leavitt should remember that even a compliant media is not the same as being on the Steve Bannon Sedition podcast, or a White Christian Nationalist conference.

The Guardian:

While Leavitt did not offer any evidence to support this claim, and was not pressed to by reporters, the idea that the United States government planned to spend $50m to send condoms to Gaza quickly went viral, with an assist from Musk himself. The Fox pundit Jesse Watters even claimed that the condoms were being used by Hamas militants as balloons to float explosives into Israel. A review of the available evidence, however, suggests that the claim is almost certainly not true. According to a comprehensive report issued in September by the US Agency for International Development (USAid), not a penny of the $60.8m in contraceptive and condom shipments funded by the US in the past year went to Gaza. In fact, the accounting shows, there were no condoms sent to any part of the Middle East, and just one small shipment, $45,680 in oral and injectable contraceptives, was sent to the region, all of it distributed to the government of Jordan.

MAGAt liars in the media will continually repeat these lies. They have no conscience.

I doubt it will take long for Trump to remove all credible newspeople from the briefings.

Who is going to play Karoline on SNL?