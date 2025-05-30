Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1987, David Bowie kicked off his Glass Spider tour, which set a new standard for stage design. Some friends and I were in attendance when the tour came to the Rosemont Horizon. Today we're listening to #11 on the Glass Spider set list, "Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)."

emptywheel: As Trump Seeks New Ways to Defund Harvard, Elon Musk Continues to Blow Shit Up.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP): House Reconciliation Bill Proposes Deepest SNAP Cut in History, Would Take Food Assistance Away From Millions of Low-Income Families.

Press Watch: Mainstream media inches closer to addressing Trump’s racism.

Attention space nerds! Keep watching the skies! Because... Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship rocket tumbles out of control and explodes in third major setback.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com