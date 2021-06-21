Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Good Monday morning, Crooks and Liars! I hope everyone had a great Juneteenth holiday weekend. While one would think having a day off would be widely celebrated and enjoyed, our bloggers today notice that not everyone is on-board.

Big Bad Bald Bastard learns about Juneteenth and looks forward to making an annual family celebration tradition.

40 Years in the Desert tells the South to surrender already.

Saywhat Politics notices Rep. Mo Brooks, who would-be the Senator from Alabama, was all in favor of a different holiday.

Bonus Track: Claytoonz breaks their own rule about publishing cartoons for a holiday on that holiday, and explains why.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).