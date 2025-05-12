Trump Kills 'Digital Equity Act' Which Has Nothing To Do With DEI

The racist, homophobic, misogynistic and anti-trans Trump administration hates the words "equity" or "equality" because they assume it means it negatively impacts White, straight, conservative men, the most discriminated against group ever (sarcasm font).

So what is their latest panic - the Digital Equity Act. And when they saw the word "equity" they panicked and cut funding to the program. But, this program actually would cut off millions in funding to deep red Trump country. Oops.

The New Republic is reporting that after Trump conducted a deep review of the program (ie, he read the name), he fired off an angry Truth Social post saying that he had "canceled the program, raging that it’s “RACIST.” He fumed: “No more woke handouts based on race!” "

Except this program has nothing to do with race at all. The Digital Equity Act send money to states (both blue and red) to "expand high-speed internet access in underserved communities", many of which are poor rural parts of Republican (ie MAGA) states. In fact, every Republican led state had reportedly submitted requests to receive this funding to serve their rural communities. Now they may get BUPKIS.

Much of the funding had already been approved, but it is possible that if Trump's cut stands, all states that requested it may get nothing.

For those unaware, the Digital Equity Act was part of President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law...you know, the very act that Republicans continue to rail against and try to roll back, no matter how much it hurts their voters.

Trump voters will be getting exactly what they voted for: hurting everyone else. They didn't factor in the possibility that they would also be hurt.

FAFO.