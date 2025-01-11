Zuckerberg Kills Meta DEI, Nose Goes Farther Up Trump's Patootie

In case you need another reason to cancel your Threads, Instagram and/or Facebook accounts, here’s the latest from the Zuckerberg company that just got rid of its fact-checking in order to make Meta more of a cesspool like Twitter. Because why stand in the way of disinformation, Russian bots or white supremacy when it might cost Zuck a tax cut?

From Axios:

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is terminating major DEI programs, effective immediately — including for hiring, training and picking suppliers, according to a new employee memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The move is a strong signal to Meta employees that the company's push to make inroads with the incoming Trump administration isn't just posturing, but an ethos shift that will impact its business practices.

This is a huge, wide-ranging change. The article makes clear it’s a decision that affects company-wide practices. For example, according to Axios, Meta will “end efforts to source business suppliers from diverse-owned businesses” in favor of “supporting small and medium-sized businesses that power much of our economy.” Instead of equity and inclusion programs, Meta will “focus on how to apply fair and consistent practices that mitigate bias for all, no matter your background,” according to the memo by Janelle Gale, vice president of human resources, which Axios obtained.

In other words, white guys, especially rich white guys, no longer need to worry about being left out of Meta’s largesse. Actually, Zuckerberg is already doling out money and favors to his billionaire bros. More from Axios:

Meta last week replaced its president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, with Joel Kaplan, a prominent Republican who is now chief global affairs officer. Meta pledged a $1 million donation to Trump's inauguration — and added UFC president and CEO Dana White, a top Trump ally, to its board Monday.

The memo concludes with the Orwellian claim that eliminating DEI programs were eliminated in the name of fairness: “It's important to us that our products are accessible to all, and are useful in promoting economic growth and opportunity around the world,” Gale wrote. “We continue to be focused on serving everyone, and building a multi-talented, industry-leading workforce from all walks of life."

Sure you are. Also, go f**k yourselves.