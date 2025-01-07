Meta Loves Misinformation: No More Fact-checking

Joel Kaplan, Meta’s president of Global Affairs told Fox News' Fox and Friends program that they are doing away with fact-checking under the guise of freedom of expression, but it's all about following in Musk's footsteps while givcing free reign to liars and MAGA liars and peddlers of right-wing conspiracy theories.

Independent fact-checking is being removed from Facebook and the like because the MAGA cult led by Trump lie and spread conspiracies so often.

KAPLAN: Well, there's no question that the things that happened at Meta are coming from Mark. But there's also no question that there has been a change over the last four years. We saw a lot of societal and political pressure all in the direction of more content moderation, more censorship. And we've got a real opportunity now. We've got a new administration and a new president coming in who are big defenders of free expression. And that makes a difference.

Free expression under the Trump administration means having the freedom to lie, corrupt, racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, while supporting White and Christian nationalism.

KAPLAN: One of the things we've experienced is that when you have a U.S. president administration that's pushing for censorship, it just makes it open season for other governments around the world that don't even have the protections of the First Amendment to really put pressure on U.S. companies. We're going to work with President Trump to push back on that kind of thing around the world.

Holding political leaders accountable for their words and actions is not censorship. it's good polcy needed to protect democracy.

Brain Kilmeade jumped in to attack President Biden and promote the quest for freedom which means a US president (Trump) can tell people to drink bleach to cure COVID, with no fact-checking other than a community note.

KAPLAN: But there's a real opportunity here with President Trump coming into office with his commitment to free expression for us to get back to those values and really provide space for people to have the kind of discourse and debate they want to have.

Trump's hatred of fact-checkers is legendary. Right wing media has focused on smearing fact-checkers as much as they do the beltway media.

Social media platforms dominating the information highway will now permit scumbags to spread any lie they choose, no matter the consequences.

Oliver Willis writing on Daily Kos:

Zuckerberg said that instead of independent fact checkers, Meta would now adopt its own version of the “community notes” feature used on Elon Musk’s X, where individuals post corrections and they are voted on. But in practice, very few users see these notes, which are easily manipulated, and they are published after misinformation has been widely circulated. Meta’s announcement that it is pursuing the same model to deal with misinformation as Musk likely means that the company’s platforms will be awash with lies, bigotry, and other content that misinforms the public.

Facebook, Instagram and Threads will just be pools of filth, right wing madness, and foreign actors looking to pollute everything. To these clowns, facts don't matter.