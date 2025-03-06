SCOTUS Deals A Blow To Trump Over USAID Funding Freeze

In a blow to the Trump/Musk administration, the Supreme Court upheld the law. Imagine that. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's request to block a lower court's order that required the Trump administration to unfreeze some $1.9 billion in foreign aid payments. USAID can pay $1.9 billion to foreign assistance groups, despite Donald's attempt to dismantle the organization.

ABC News reports:

The court ruled 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett siding with the liberal justices.

The court did not elaborate on the decision but said the district court judge should "clarify what obligations the Government must fulfill to ensure compliance with the temporary restraining order, with due regard for the feasibility of any compliance timelines."

A lower court judge is currently weighing whether or not to impose a longer-term preliminary injunction against the foreign aid freeze.

Justice Samuel Alito said in his dissent that he was "stunned" by the majority's decision.

"Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the Government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) $2 billion taxpayer dollars? The answer to that question should be an emphatic "No," but a majority of this Court apparently thinks otherwise," he wrote.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice acknowledged that the Trump administration ignored the temporary restraining order, which prohibited them from freezing foreign aid funds since the order was issued. Instead, they argued that they should not be required to pay back the money because of "sovereign immunity."