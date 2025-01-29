FTW: White House Rescinds Donald's Chaotic Funding Freeze After Backlash

Well, that was fast.
By Conover KennardJanuary 29, 2025

Just one day after Donald's administration attempted to freeze federal aid spending, which sparked chaos and confusion, the White House rescinded the order temporarily halted by a federal district judge last night. Minutes before the directive from Donald's budget office was to take effect Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, a Biden nominee, blocked the Trump administration from implementing it for now. And now Donald has backed down.

The two-line memo:

Trump backed down.

This is a win. It's what happens when we fight back.

The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 2025-01-29T18:14:45.196Z

CBS News reports:

The White House sent shockwaves when it issued the guidance late Monday that requested agencies temporarily pause "to the extent permitted by law" grant, loan, or federal financial assistance programs that were implicated by Mr. Trump's executive orders. The memo, from Vaeth, noted that $3 trillion was spent in 2024 on federal assistance programs.

It directed agencies to submit to the White House budget office by Feb. 10 detailed information on the programs, projects or activities subject to the funding freeze.

The full scope of the directive was not clear, and it left nonprofits, small businesses, universities and other entities scrambling to determine whether they would be impacted, and congressional offices faced an onslaught of questions from constituents and organizations fearing they would lose federal dollars.

While the White House's memo stated Medicare or Social Security benefits would not be impacted, state Medicaid agencies, federally-funded Head Start early education programs and community health centers said they were cut off from accessing a web portal run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified there was an "outage" that affected the portal, and said no payments were affected

No one with a brain believes an outage caused the chaos. That was done by Trump taking advice from Project 2025. Keep fighting back. Also, call your representatives and hound them each time Donald tries something illegal like that. From the looks of it, you'll be glued to your phone for four years.

Due to massive public pressure & us fighting back, the White House has rescinded their illegal Republican Rip Off.

We won this battle, but the war against Projects 2025 is still on. They stopped Medicaid, food stamps, & much more. We made that stop temporary, but they will try again.

Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 2025-01-29T18:12:59.256Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon