FTW: White House Rescinds Donald's Chaotic Funding Freeze After Backlash

Just one day after Donald's administration attempted to freeze federal aid spending, which sparked chaos and confusion, the White House rescinded the order temporarily halted by a federal district judge last night. Minutes before the directive from Donald's budget office was to take effect Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, a Biden nominee, blocked the Trump administration from implementing it for now. And now Donald has backed down.

The two-line memo:

This is a win. It's what happens when we fight back.

CBS News reports:

The White House sent shockwaves when it issued the guidance late Monday that requested agencies temporarily pause "to the extent permitted by law" grant, loan, or federal financial assistance programs that were implicated by Mr. Trump's executive orders. The memo, from Vaeth, noted that $3 trillion was spent in 2024 on federal assistance programs.

It directed agencies to submit to the White House budget office by Feb. 10 detailed information on the programs, projects or activities subject to the funding freeze.

The full scope of the directive was not clear, and it left nonprofits, small businesses, universities and other entities scrambling to determine whether they would be impacted, and congressional offices faced an onslaught of questions from constituents and organizations fearing they would lose federal dollars.

While the White House's memo stated Medicare or Social Security benefits would not be impacted, state Medicaid agencies, federally-funded Head Start early education programs and community health centers said they were cut off from accessing a web portal run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified there was an "outage" that affected the portal, and said no payments were affected