Joni Ernst Doubles Down, Somehow Manages To Make Matters Worse

Iowa Republican Joni Ernst doubled down on her "People are going to die!" remark to a constituent at a town hall after she shrugged off Medicaid cuts in President TACO's and the GOP's big, ugly bill that will kill people. As if the blowback wasn't bad enough, she took it a step further in an Instagram video that was taken as she walked through a cemetery. Excellent optics, death lady!

And she mocked people who were appalled by her ghoulish comment.

"Hello, everyone, I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for a statement that I made yesterday at my town hall," she said.

"See, I was in the process of answering a question that had been asked by an audience member when a woman who was extremely distraught screamed out from the back corner of the auditorium, people are going to die and I made an incorrect assumption that everyone in the auditorium understood that yes, we are all going to perish from this earth," she continued as if she didn't remember the conversation at the town hall at that very minute was about the cuts to Medicaid.

"So I apologize and I'm really, really glad that I did not have to bring up the subject of the tooth fairy as well," she added. "But for those that would like to see eternal and everlasting life, I encourage you to embrace my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

Girl, Jesus would slap the shit out of you. Look up what He did to the money changers, Ernst. Well, the money changers are the GOP now. He would not have cut Medicaid off for Americans who don't have top-shelf insurance like Joni has -- that we pay for.

I'll just leave this here: