Ernst Laughs Off Medicaid Cuts: 'Well, We All Are Going To Die'

Billionaires need their tax cuts, peasants!
By Ed ScarceMay 30, 2025

Joni Ernst's town hall this morning in Butler, Iowa, was a complete shitshow.

Probably not the wisest reply to people that you supposedly represent (but in reality don't) is to tell them their fears of Medicaid cuts possibly shortening their or their loved ones' lives is to tell them they're all going to die anyway, so just think of the big picture. Billionaires need their tax cuts, peasants.

Source: Rolling Stone

Senator Joni Ernst is encouraging her constituents to think big-picture about the Medicaid cuts in the “big, beautiful” bill President Donald Trump and House Republicans passed last week.

The Iowa Republican tried to justify the cuts — which are expected to kick at least 10 million people off the health care program — during a town hall event on Friday, an attendee appeared to yell out: “People are going to die!”

Ernst began to respond but then stopped herself, exasperated.

“Well, we all are going to die,” she said, smirking as the audience jeered.

There were additional mealy-mouthed comments after her shocking reply, but by then the damage had already been done, and Ernst's comment was already going viral.

“It’s corrections of overpayments and of people who have not been eligible for these programs, by law as it is currently written,” Ernst said before her constituent pointed out that people will die. “When you are arguing about illegals who are receiving Medicaid benefits, 1.4 million, they are no eligible, so they will be coming off.”

Which Rolling Stone correctly pointed out is complete bullshit.

And her grotesque comment.

