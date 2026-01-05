Jason Chaffetz Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

The Venezuelan oil grab is 'America First' for 'energy independence'?
By HeatherJanuary 5, 2026

The propagandists on Fox are all-in with Trump's Venezuelan oil-grab, and they're not even trying to be subtle about it.

Here's former congressman turned Fox host, Jason Chaffetz, on this Sunday's The Big Weekend Show, making the ridiculous assertion that attacking Venezuela is somehow "America first," making us safer and "energy independent."

EDSON: So, Jason, I want to pick up where Charlie left off there on the Russia discussion. For Russia to do all the things that Russia does, high oil prices really do help, don't they?

CHAFFETZ: High oil prices are the only thing that keeps Russia and Iran afloat because that's how they thrive off of this. You know, a lot of people say, oh, Russia, it's just this, you know, big gas station. And there's a lot of truth to that.

Donald Trump started out with the whole premise is that we are going to be energy independent. We are going to "Drill baby drill." We are going to make sure we are self-sufficient. We are going to drive down the cost of goods. We're going to make manufacturing good for the United States of America.

That is America first. That's what he was elected to do, why he won with overwhelming numbers and he's executed. The guy hasn't even been in office for twelve months this term.

So, you know, this is a huge step in that direction, and it has the added benefit of, oh yeah, getting rid of the narco-terrorists and one of the worst in the world.

It's not "our" oil, Chaffetz, and it's making the world immensely more dangerous.

