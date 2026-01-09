Multiple Border Patrol Agents Shoot Two 'Assailants' In Portland OR

Federal agents shot and injured two people in Portland, Oregon yesterday afternoon, city officials said. Via the Washington Post:

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the shooting involved Border Patrol agents who were conducting a “targeted vehicle stop” involving a Venezuelan national. “When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents,” McLaughlin said in a statement. She said the agent “fired a defensive shot.” After the shooting, McLaughlin said, “the driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene.”

"Attempted to run over the law enforcement agents." When have we heard that before? How do we know whether to believe you?

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson (D) said the shooting was “deeply troubling” and called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to end all operations in the city, referencing the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday. “We cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts,” Wilson said in a statement. “Portland is not a ‘training ground’ for militarized agents, and the ‘full force’ threatened by the administration has deadly consequences.”

Portland police said they responded to reports of a shooting at 2:18 p.m. local time and concluded federal agents were involved.