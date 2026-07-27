Trump Is Going To LOSE IT Over What His Allies Are Doing Behind Closed Doors

Midterm elections are closing in like a dark cloud on the Grand Old Party, and many of Donald Trump's own allies seem to be attempting to cut off the hand to spare the body behind closed doors.

According to new reporting from MS NOW White House correspondent Jake Traylor, on Sunday's episode of Alex Witt Reports, many of Donald Trump's own close allies are going behind the President's back, urging Republican candidates to publicly break with the President on the subject of the war in Iran, if they want any hope of securing a victory in their impending elections.

Yesterday, a truly damning poll went public, shedding a vicious light on just how deeply the vein of unpopularity regarding the Iran War runs among Americans, ahead of November, when Republicans will face their most dire and crucial election in modern history as they desperately claw and grasp to maintain their slim control over both branches of Congress.

The enlightening new poll from CBS/YouGov found that Trump's war with Iran maintains a 65 percent disapproval rating, with 66 percent believing that Trump's five-month, ongoing war with Iran is going "somewhat" or "very badly." Two-thirds believe that the war should end immediately, while 60 percent believe that the President is basically lying, in an attempt to make things sound "better than they really are."

Bearing this information in mind, Trump allies are desperate to pull Republican candidates back from the brink their leader has created.

"We’ve consistently seen incredibly negative polling on the President’s handling of the war. The question around all this, especially when they’re talking about American citizens, is how does this impact the midterm election?" Traylor reported over the weekend.

"My colleague Vaughn [Hillyard] and I have talked to multiple different senior officials, allies close to Trump, people in charge of leading the midterm strategy for Republicans. They’re advising candidates, whether they’re incumbents or challengers, Republican candidates, to essentially not talk about the war the same way President Trump is."

"They’re encouraged to actually put some distance and space between the way Trump talks about the war and the way they do because they’re aware they don’t have a winning strategy when it comes to the midterms," he explained.

"Obviously, we are just 100 days out here. Every bit of messaging on this matters, and the Republicans around Trump know that, and that’s why they’re encouraging others to distance themselves from his language in this moment."

Trump continues to boast about his success in Iran openly, even though success cannot be seen from any direction, as the war drags on well into its fifth month and counting, with no end even conceivably in sight.