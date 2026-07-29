Trump Just Endorsed A Black Muslim And MAGA Is Going POSTAL

Donald Trump has long fancied himself a "kingmaker" among the Republican Party, remaining convinced that his endorsement is truly worth its weight in gold for any candidate seeking a seat within the GOP, even though Democrats have successfully flipped 30 state legislative seats since Trump's election, while Republicans have flipped zero, despite Donnie's endorsements.

But it seems Trump is now learning the hard way that the victories he has managed to notch into his headboard have a hell of a lot more to do with the candidates being white, Anglo-Saxon, predominantly male Christians and a hell of a lot less to do with what he has to say about the price of tea in China.

Late last night, Donald took to that good ole echo chamber he calls Truth Social with a rousing endorsement of Amir Hassan for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District.

"Amir Hassan has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Michigan’s 8th Congressional District — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump wrote in his long-winded Truth Social post.

His comments filled up with angry MAGAs faster than the Gridr queue at the Republican National Convention because, despite Hassan maintaining campaign literature in which he states "Jesus Christ is his Lord and Savior," the type of folks who voted for Donald Trump are NOT the type of folks to throw their whole ass behind a Black Muslim.

"What does it profit a man to gain the whole world but lose his soul," one rabid Trump supporter wrote under Donald's endorsement post. "No political gain is worth insulting our Christian faith. No Muslims in America. No Muslims in office."

And that remained the most prominent theme through Donald's entire comment section.

One commenter horked up a whopping 542-word reply, viciously chastising their beloved Dear Leader: "Have you lost your mind, endorsing Muslim candidates? What has happened to you? You are not the man that I voted for three times, you have no wisdom whatsoever where Islam is concerned."

One commenter put her racism and Islamophobia on full, commenting that the candidate's name, alone, "gives me pause."

It was utter chaos in there:

One person even accused him of having a "brain infection":

Your supporters are super racist, bud. That's why they voted for you in the first place.