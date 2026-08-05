Trump-Endorsed Candidate Loses To Opponent Who Had Dropped Out

Amir Hassan was trailing by more than 17 percentage points behind Thomas J. Smith in Michigan's 8th congressional district primary as of Wednesday morning. This despite an endorsement from Donald Trump. Smith suspended his campaign on July 17.

Amusing stuff.

Source: The Independent



President Donald Trump's preferred candidate to take on a Democrat in a competitive Michigan House seat is likely to lose against a GOP opponent who dropped out of the race last month.

Amir Hassan, whom Trump endorsed on Truth Social this week, was trailing by more than 17 percentage points behind Thomas J. Smith in Michigan's 8th congressional district primary as of Wednesday morning.

With roughly 99 percent of votes counted, according to the Associated Press and early returns from The Detroit News, it's likely Trump will see his candidate lose to Smith.

Smith dropped out of the race in Michigan last month but remained on the ballot. Smith endorsed fellow Republican Al Lemmo, who had roughly 16 percent of the vote as of Wednesday morning.