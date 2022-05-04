Republican Who Told Rape Victims To 'Lie Back And Enjoy It' Loses Race

Well, this is a surprise. Carol Glanville not only beat MAGA-loving Robert Regan last night, she destroyed him, winning by 12% in a heavily Republican area that Trump won easily. Perhaps there is hope yet that more electorates like those in Michigan last night will choose on merit instead of just voting along party lines, no matter how awful a candidate is.

Source: Detroit News

Democrat Carol Glanville scored an upset victory Tuesday night over Republican Robert Regan in a west Michigan state House race that narrowed the GOP's edge in the House.

In state House District 74, Democratic Walker city commissioner Glanville won 52%-40% over Regan with an unusually large 8% going to write-in votes for the seat that was left vacant when former Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, was elected to the state Senate.

...

“My opponent’s extreme, violent, and antisemitic views have no place in state government, and tonight the people of the 74th District made clear that they won’t stand for extremism."

Regan created the political opportunity for Democrats after being rebuked by party officials, including Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser, for comments that touched on rape and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regan, a Grand Rapids entrepreneur, made a comparison two months ago during a livestream between rape and the abandonment of efforts to decertify the 2020 election.

"Having three daughters, I tell my daughters, well, 'If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.'" Regan said. "That's not how we roll. That's not how I won this election. We go right at it."

Regan would not say after his primary victory whether he would join a state House resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, likening opposition to the issue to some sort of conspiracy theory.