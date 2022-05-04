Republican Who Told Rape Victims To 'Lie Back And Enjoy It' Loses Race

Democrat Carol Glanville scored a stunning upset against Robert Regan in the heavily Republican Michigan House District 74.
By Ed ScarceMay 4, 2022

Well, this is a surprise. Carol Glanville not only beat MAGA-loving Robert Regan last night, she destroyed him, winning by 12% in a heavily Republican area that Trump won easily. Perhaps there is hope yet that more electorates like those in Michigan last night will choose on merit instead of just voting along party lines, no matter how awful a candidate is.

Source: Detroit News

Democrat Carol Glanville scored an upset victory Tuesday night over Republican Robert Regan in a west Michigan state House race that narrowed the GOP's edge in the House.

In state House District 74, Democratic Walker city commissioner Glanville won 52%-40% over Regan with an unusually large 8% going to write-in votes for the seat that was left vacant when former Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, was elected to the state Senate.
...
“My opponent’s extreme, violent, and antisemitic views have no place in state government, and tonight the people of the 74th District made clear that they won’t stand for extremism."

Regan created the political opportunity for Democrats after being rebuked by party officials, including Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser, for comments that touched on rape and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regan, a Grand Rapids entrepreneur, made a comparison two months ago during a livestream between rape and the abandonment of efforts to decertify the 2020 election.

"Having three daughters, I tell my daughters, well, 'If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.'" Regan said. "That's not how we roll. That's not how I won this election. We go right at it."

Regan would not say after his primary victory whether he would join a state House resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, likening opposition to the issue to some sort of conspiracy theory.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue