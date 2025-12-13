Trump’s Own RNC Chair Warns Midterms Are A 'Looming Disaster' For The GOP

In a Newsmax interview, Donald Trump’s handpicked Republican National Committee chair, Joe Gruters, attempted to downplay the recent elections, where Republicans were handily defeated in Trump-won areas. But he did threaten us with a good time, saying that if Democrats win the House in the midterms, Trump will be impeached and investigations will be launched into "everybody in the Trump administration." Sounds like a plan!

However, while he's been urging Trump's base to stick with the president, he also predicts doom for Republicans in the midterms. The Bulwark reports that Gruters said, “It’s not a secret. There’s no sugarcoating it. It’s a pending, looming disaster heading our way.”

“We are facing almost certain defeat," he said. “The chances are Republicans will go down and will go down hard.”

As for Trump shitting on hard-working Americans by calling affordability "a hoax," one strategist told the outlet: “His message sucks. It’s absolute trash. ‘Affordability is a Democrat hoax’???”

Via The Bulwark:

Asked about Trump’s affordability message, a Georgia-based Republican wrote simply: “It’s landing like doo doo,” before sending a screenshot of the results of this week’s shock Democratic victory in a special election in a normally red Georgia state House district. According to a third GOP strategist, Republicans are likely to find themselves in particularly bad shape next year precisely because Trump demands that they stay loyal to him. “There have been past White Houses where it was okay to have some distance between yourself and the president,” he said. “A candidate who says, ‘Yeah, maybe tariffs aren’t a great idea because of what they’re doing to prices,’ or whatever the case may be . . . That is clearly not the case with this administration.”

Trump's poll numbers on the economy are going down faster than Melania on allowance day. Trump's physical and mental health are declining as he walks around with bandages on his pasty old hand.

In June, Trump will be 80 years old, and he has lost his juice. Even in Indiana, a stronghold for the Republican Party, his own party told him to fuck off. And on healthcare, Republicans have nothing to offer, and the cost for premiums is about to drastically spike. But sure, stick with that guy, Gruters.