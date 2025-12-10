Trump’s Xmas Message For Struggling Americans: Buy Fewer Dolls

According to a recent CNN report, “alarm bells have been going off on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue” as high prices and cost-of-living concerns seem more and more likely to doom Republicans' prospects in the upcoming midterm elections. Instead of working to actually lower prices, Trump’s top aides have urged him to express sympathy for Americans feeling squeezed and to “travel the country to better communicate his economic platform.”

It sure looks like an epic failure by Trump so far, if his first outing, in Pennsylvania, Tuesday night, is any guide.

Apparently, Marie Antoinette Trump is too busy raking in his $3 billion haul (this year alone) for sleeping through his job and designing his gaudy gold ballroom to bother his own self with others’ suffering. Or maybe he’s so out of touch he thinks that since he’s doing so well, everybody else must be, too.

Standing before a sea of white faces, Trump once again insisted, “prices are coming down. … It’s a hoax.”

So much for better communicating his economic platform. Unfortunately for the Grifter-in-Chief, most people can’t be bamboozled into believing him over their wallets and bills.

I doubt his rehashing of his “you’re buying too many pencils and dolls” spiel went over as a sympathetic message, either. You may recall that in May, Trump said children “don’t need to have 30 dolls” or “250 pencils” but can make due with three dolls and five pencils. On Tuesday, that morphed into 37 pencils when “they only need one or two” and 37 dolls when “two or three is nice.” Then he patted himself on the back: “So we're doing things right."

What Trump either doesn’t know or doesn’t care about is that even if Americans buy no pencils or dolls, that will not help a single family pay a single month of health insurance premiums that are set to skyrocket at the end of the month because he and his lickspittle Republicans have refused to extend the ACA subsidies.