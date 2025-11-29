Trump Clueless On How Americans 'Buy' Health Insurance

In another example of Trump's ignorance on how the public acquires health insurance, Trump boasted on Air Force One that he likes his idea the best.

Trump seems to believe that if he gives Americans $2000 each, they can go out and purchase a wonderful healthcare plan for a year. Either way, the healthcare provider still gets the cash. Does Trump believe healthcare plans grow on trees?

Is he fucking serious? That would pay maybe a month of insurance without ACA subsidies. Probably not even a month.

The man is a clueless fool.

Q: Mr. President, are you planning to unveil a health care plan anytime soon? TRUMP: Well, we're looking at different alternatives. I mean, I like my plan the best. Don't give any money to the insurance companies, give it to the people directly, let them go out and buy their own health care plan. And we're looking at that, if that can work. We're looking at that. That's sort of taken off. That's what I like. Don't give the money to the insurance companies. They go out, they go out and buy their own plan, you give the money to the people. I like it the best.

I doubt Trump ever discussed healthcare coverage before since he can pay people to buy the best money can afford. That's not so for the rest of us. The fact that they're tossing around ideas when the clock is running out on the ACA subsidies is absurd. This ahole is willing to let millions die rather than extend the subsidies.

There would be a lot of rip-offs and scams sucking away that two grand faster than the P. T. Barnum Fields famous quote about suckers.

This is absolute nonsense. Also, how would these fuckwits decide who is eligible to receive his payoffs? You can bet every minority under the sun will be considered DEI and would not be eligible for his grift.

How would the healthcare industry react? Board members would be high-fiving each other knowing how much more money they could make from the population. AT the same time, people would be dying or going bankrupt.

Trump idiocy will not come to fruition, thankfully.

