Trump Clueless On What ACA Subsidies Are

Donald Trump was clueless when he was asked to explain why he is against healthcare subsidies for Americans from the ACA, since immigrants are ineligible for those credits.

In his Big Ugly bill, Trump is targeting Obamacare and the premium COVID subsidies that will expire since they were not included in the bill, affecting millions of Americans.

Since Trump has no idea how healthcare subsides work for the public, he changed topics and ranted about the border, migrants and undocumented workers because that's all his addled brain can focus on.

REPORTER: They're not eligible for the health care subsidies that Democrats are demanding. So can you clarify, what are you talking about when you say Democrats want to protect their health care? TRUMP: So when an illegal person comes in, a person who came into our country illegally, therefore breaking the law.

Healthcare subsides have nothing to do with immigration. In fact, many Trump voters will have their health care costs rise substantially after his bill goes into effect.

Instead of answering the question, he talked about his big heart.

TRUMP: And look, we all have big hearts. I have a bigger heart than you do. They're all breaking the law and they're coming into our country. And we just, as a country, cannot afford to take care of millions of people who have broken the law coming in. We want them to come into our country, but we want them to come in legally. Now we have a strong border, a very strong border, thanks to Christie and Tom Holman and the whole group. They've done an amazing job at the border. I mean, we had a border that was reckless. We had a border that was a disaster. They were coming in by the millions. I say 25 million people. You're saying less, but I say 25 million people came in illegally. And no system can take care of the health care of all of those people that came in.

ACA subsidies only affect working class Americans.

The End.