White House Was Going To Release Health Plan, Canceled Due To House Revolt

The House is feeling cocky over their vote to release the Epstein files.
By Susie MadrakNovember 25, 2025

Trump is under pressure to deliver on a plan to address health care costs, especially on ACA premium subsidies. After getting their asses kicked in recent elections, they're under a lot of pressure to deliver on the subsidies that millions of people rely on to pay for coverage. Now that the subsidies are expiring, he's expected to deliver some kind of relief for the pain he needlessly inflicted on the public.

However, House members are feeling their oats after their unexpected vote to release the Epstein files, and apparently have not learned their lesson, because they are balking before a plan is even released. They will be out in next year's midterms if they don't address this. Via the New York Times:

The White House official said Mr. Trump was considering whether to impose tougher restrictions on who would be eligible for the subsidies. The White House did not provide details on what those restrictions might be, though they could include capping eligibility for wealthier Americans and requiring all enrollees to pay a minimum premium.

In floating the idea to extend the subsidies, the Trump administration has the opportunity to gauge the response from lawmakers, including conservative Republicans who have long targeted the Affordable Care Act for failing to sufficiently constrain health care costs.

Word of Mr. Trump’s deliberations have caused considerable pushback from Capitol Hill — both from the right and the left — and underscored how difficult it would be to get any health care policy passed in a deeply divided Congress.

“A vote to extend Obamacare… that’s the Republican solution to health care?” asked Representative Thomas Massie, the libertarian Kentucky Republican, on social media.

Haha, Trump cancelled his health care annoucement today. Because it's shitty but not shitty enough for the GOP

Erinn (@erinnm.bsky.social) 2025-11-24T19:20:10.167Z

Beyond parody! 🤣

Paul Graf (@paulginva.bsky.social) 2025-11-25T00:40:36.574Z

"House Ways and Means Democrats added, “BREAKING: The 15 year waiting period for the GOP health care plan will NOT end today.”

#Pinks

www.alternet.org/trump/trump-...

Kelly 🐸🐸 (@kelofchgo.bsky.social) 2025-11-24T23:05:35.216Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon