Pathetic Fox Host Attacks Biden For Being 'On Vacation'

Someone remind Tomi Lahren what the definition of "retirement" is.
By HeatherJanuary 3, 2026

Fox regular Tomi Lahren got the B-Team duty of filling in for Hannity during the holiday week, and here's how she previewed an upcoming segment on this Tuesday's show:

LAHREN: Up next, our New Year's Eve security risk assessment. Plus, we'll dig into the psychological roots of socialism and you'll never believe where Joe Biden was spotted. Spoiler alert, he's on vacation. That and more as Hannity rolls on.

That later segment ended up being them calling Biden senile for the millionth time along with taking jabs at Hunter Biden for discussing all of his legal bills.

Someone needs to remind Lahren that people who are retired no longer need to take "vacation,"

The replies on BlueSky were not kind:

