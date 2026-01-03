Pathetic Fox Host Attacks Biden For Being 'On Vacation'

Fox regular Tomi Lahren got the B-Team duty of filling in for Hannity during the holiday week, and here's how she previewed an upcoming segment on this Tuesday's show:

LAHREN: Up next, our New Year's Eve security risk assessment. Plus, we'll dig into the psychological roots of socialism and you'll never believe where Joe Biden was spotted. Spoiler alert, he's on vacation. That and more as Hannity rolls on.

That later segment ended up being them calling Biden senile for the millionth time along with taking jabs at Hunter Biden for discussing all of his legal bills.

Someone needs to remind Lahren that people who are retired no longer need to take "vacation,"

The replies on BlueSky were not kind:

Hey, Tomi, guess where the PRESIDENT was today?

Golfing (again).



What job is Biden, who just completed cancer treatment, supposed to be doing from Christmas to New Year's when even Congress isn't doing their jobs? — D Villella❄️?? ? (@dvillella) December 31, 2025

Joe Biden is a private citizen now.



But our Pedo in chief has been golfing and on vacation the past week and a half.



I wonder why that is? pic.twitter.com/2KrAKA6zkU — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) December 31, 2025

Does @TomiLahren expect all retired people to not take vacations, or just the ones retired in a Trump economy?



2024 Tomi Lahren: “it’s time for Joe Biden to retire.”



2025 Tomi Lahren: Time to make a spectacle about Joe Biden being retired and “on vacation.” https://t.co/LAZkCr3NIb pic.twitter.com/0rlTx9yNMT — Walt Wang (@waltywang) December 31, 2025