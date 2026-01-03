C&L's Late Night Music Club With Madonna: Like A Virgin

Her first big hit
By John AmatoJanuary 3, 2026

Madonna had many hits and cultural iconic moments, but Like A Virgin established her as a #1 international star.

Billboard:

Since arriving on the Hot 100 the week of Oct. 29, 1983, with “Holiday,” she has earned a total of 58 chart hits, including 38 top 10s. Plus, she’s logged top 10s in the 1980s, ’90s, 2000s and ’10s.

Madonna earned her first top 10 hit on the Hot 100 with “Borderline” in June 1984, beginning a streak of 17 consecutive top 10 hits on through 1989’s “Cherish.” The diva’s first Hot 100 No. 1 came in December of 1984, when “Like a Virgin” began its six-week reign atop the list dated Dec. 22, 1984. She’s collected a total of 12 No. 1s in her career thus far, reaching the top seven times in the ’80s (“Virgin,” “Crazy for You,” “Live to Tell,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Open Your Heart,” “Who’s That Girl” and “Like a Prayer”), four times in the ’90s (“Vogue,” “Justify My Love,” “This Used To Be My Playground” and “Take a Bow”) and once in the ’00s (“Music”).

"La Isla Bonita" received over a billion views on Youtube.

Open thread.

