17 Fed-Up House GOPers Join Dems To Extend ACA Enhanced Subsidies

By a vote of 230-196, the House passed a "clean" three-year extension of the enhanced ACA subsidies which lapsed on December 31, 2025. 17 Republicans joined with all of the Democrats to pass the bill.

This bill was a discharge petition put forward by Democrats last year. Mike Johnson delayed it as long as possible before putting it on the floor for a vote. Having it pass by a margin like this was a full rebuke to the Dictator-in-Chief, who was busy spending taxpayer dollars waging war on people living in blue cities and in Venezuela too.

AP:

Forcing the issue to a vote came about after a handful of Republicans signed on to a so-called “discharge petition” to unlock debate, bypassing objections from House Speaker Mike Johnson. The bill now goes to the Senate, where pressure is building for a bipartisan compromise.

Here's the kicker: Did you hear on Wednesday that Trump wants a 50% increase in the defense budget so he can do things like invade Greenland and Mexico, and maybe even Canada? Ok, I'm supposing on the invasion part but not the increase part. That would raise our defense budget to $1.5 trillion PER YEAR and give all kinds of taxpayer dollars to the black hole in the Pentagon where they go to die and evade audit. But the CBO estimated that this health care subsidy bill would increase the deficit by $80.6 billion over a decade.

The NERVE of these Senators whining about deficits while people's health insurance costs triple and they actually consider this obscene increase to the defense budget. The utter nerve. By the way, the CBO also estimated it would increase the number of people with health insurance by 100,000 in 2026, 3 million in 2027, 4 million in 2028 and 1.1 million in 2029.

So here's my message to the Senate. Vote for these subsidies or the country gets punched in the gut, costs go up, and all of you will be gone in November.

I will make it my personal mission to do everything I can to defeat any Republican senator running for re-election in 2026 who does not vote for this. Every. Single. One.

Thank you, Rep. Lauren Underwood.