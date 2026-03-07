The MAGA Religious Right Are Pure Evil

The biggest group of Trump supporters in 2015 was the Christian right, anti-abortion, homophobic, and Islamophobic pastors and evangelicals.

They rallied around Donald because he had promised to overturn Roe V Wade. His racist immigration policies were music to their ears.

Christian nationalist pastor Shaun Vaughn, an avowed MAGA cultist, dug deep into the Bible to justify Trump's attacks on Iran.

Right Wing Watch caught up with this creep.

"There was a man in the Bible by the name of King Saul," Vaughn said. "And God saw that there was a group of people called the Amalekites that hated Israel. The Amalekites had one desire: To destroy Israel from under the sun. And God raised up King Saul and told Saul, 'I want you to preemptively strike the Amalekites. I want you to go in and kill every man, woman, boy, and girl. And I don't want you to explain it to Congress. I don't want you to explain it to anybody. I want you to do what needs to be done to preserve my people a little longer on the face of the Earth.'"

"Now, if King Saul were to do that today, the entire world would turn against him," Vaughn continued. "But you see, when God is in something and a man doesn't care what the world thinks, he is obeying the dictates of God himself. When God raised up Donald Trump, Iran is to America what Amalek was to Israel. The same thing."

It's not the same thing. If anything, Trump can be viewed as the anti-Christ, if anyone at all.

A credible FBI witness detailed how Trump tried to force a 13-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him. That's evil.

Defending and apologizing for evil makes one evil.