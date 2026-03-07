The MAGA Religious Right Are Pure Evil

Justifying murder and mayhem for a lying sexual offender should not be Christian behavior.
The MAGA Religious Right Are Pure Evil
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMarch 7, 2026

The biggest group of Trump supporters in 2015 was the Christian right, anti-abortion, homophobic, and Islamophobic pastors and evangelicals.

They rallied around Donald because he had promised to overturn Roe V Wade. His racist immigration policies were music to their ears.

Christian nationalist pastor Shaun Vaughn, an avowed MAGA cultist, dug deep into the Bible to justify Trump's attacks on Iran.

Right Wing Watch caught up with this creep.

"There was a man in the Bible by the name of King Saul," Vaughn said. "And God saw that there was a group of people called the Amalekites that hated Israel. The Amalekites had one desire: To destroy Israel from under the sun. And God raised up King Saul and told Saul, 'I want you to preemptively strike the Amalekites. I want you to go in and kill every man, woman, boy, and girl. And I don't want you to explain it to Congress. I don't want you to explain it to anybody. I want you to do what needs to be done to preserve my people a little longer on the face of the Earth.'"

"Now, if King Saul were to do that today, the entire world would turn against him," Vaughn continued. "But you see, when God is in something and a man doesn't care what the world thinks, he is obeying the dictates of God himself. When God raised up Donald Trump, Iran is to America what Amalek was to Israel. The same thing."

It's not the same thing. If anything, Trump can be viewed as the anti-Christ, if anyone at all.

A credible FBI witness detailed how Trump tried to force a 13-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him. That's evil.

Defending and apologizing for evil makes one evil.

MAGA cultist pastor Shane Vaughn cites God's order to King Saul to attack the Amalekites and kill every man, woman, and child as justification for Trump's attack on Iran: "He is obeying the dictates of God himself." www.peoplefor.org/rightwingwat...

Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 2026-03-05T20:46:56.102Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon