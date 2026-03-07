Is Iran, Noem, TX..Or New Epstein Drop Trump's Biggest Mess?

There are scandals. There are obscenities. And then there is the filthy criminal coverup being carried out by the Trump White House and the U.S. Department of Justice. Remember the Epstein files? Just a week ago, BEFORE Trump bombed Iran, the Epstein coverup was a leading argument for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

Let me be direct. We now know a woman came forward in 2019 alleging that, as a minor, she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. In the history of the Trump Administration and Epstein Files we’ve often talked about leaks, spies, moles--someone on the inside funneling valuable information to the American public otherwise hidden behind corruption and bureaucracy, not unlike the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, Iran Contra Affair, or Watergate Scandal.

But what if someone was leaking information the other direction, taking it from the American public and funneling it back to powerful peopleas a means to stifle scandals and benefit men behind the curtain? Or what if someone acted as both? What if there was someone investigating the powers that be, writing books and articles that seemed to reveal decades of deals with the devil, but also playing a few hands themselves? How dangerous would a double agent in the Epstein Files be?

